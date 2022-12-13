Twin Peaks composer Badalamenti dies aged 86 – magazine

NEW YORK, December 13. /TASS/. American composer Angelo Badalamenti, the composer for the Twin Peaks series, died at the age of 85, The Hollywood Reporter magazine said.

The composer died at his home in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, the magazine reported.

Badalamenti wrote music to such movies as Blue Velvet, Lost Highway and Mulholland Dr. In 1990, he received the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for the Twin Peaks Theme.

He wrote music for seventy movies and series, including the Stalingrad movie by Fyodor Bondarchuk 2013.