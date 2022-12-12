Envoy sees Russian fertilizer exports as guarantee for next year’s harvest

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer exports should guarantee a good harvest next year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday.

"Ultimately, our efforts supported by the World Food Organization have yielded some positive results. As you know, the first dry cargo vessel will set off for Malawi and should be followed by more ships," he said, commenting on the latest round of political consultations between Russia and Turkey that recently concluded in Istanbul. "This should imply unblocking and releasing <...> Russian food [supplies]. Those are mostly kept in Latvia. We will welcome any steps to help the poorest nations, since Russian fertilizer exports should guarantee an exceptional harvest next year," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

Vershinin also recalled that President Vladimir Putin "has openly stated that fertilizers amounting to quite a large volume of nearly 260,000 metric tons were frozen in a number of European countries." "We are ready to donate that amount to the neediest countries, primarily Africa," he specified.