Senior diplomat says Russian representatives in Joint Coordination Center work selflessly

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Russian representatives in the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul are working selflessly and with dedication, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said after familiarizing himself with the work of the JCC.

"It (the issue of exports of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets - TASS) occupied a fair amount of time in our discussions (in Istanbul with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal - TASS). We talked about how the Istanbul agreements, signed on July 22 this year, are being implemented in general. Let me remind you that they consist of two parts, two parts of a single package. The first is a four-sided agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine through the humanitarian sea corridor. This part is being implemented quite well. We visited the Joint Coordination Centre, got acquainted with its work, met with the delegations of Russia, Turkey and the UN. I would like to say that Russian representatives in the center work selflessly and with dedication," he stressed.

Vershinin spoke about how he took part in the inspection of one of the cargo ships. "We also looked at how the inspection of one of the vessels that exports grain from Odessa. It was a large Liberian-flagged dry cargo vessel with a capacity of 65,000 tons of grain. And it was bound for Spain," the senior diplomat added.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19.

The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was extended automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations).