Russia registers 7,096 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 51 related deaths

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 7,096 in the past 24 hours, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 51, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

On the previous day 7,397 coronavirus cases and 54 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 21,665,152 and 392,611, respectively.

The number of recoveries increased by 5,718 in 24 hours compared with 6,446 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,061,584.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 763, which is almost two times lower than on the previous day when 1,475 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. The number of people taken to hospital decreased in 63 regions and rose in 15 regions, whereas in seven regions the situation did not change.