Putin does not comment on Yashin's verdict

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not comment on the sentence of the former municipal deputy Ilya Yashin (who is designated as a foreign agent), noting that he did not consider it appropriate to interfere and question the court ruling.

"After all, I received my basic education at Leningrad State University at the time, and I want to tell you that I consider interference in the activities of the courts absolutely unacceptable, I do not consider it appropriate to question the court ruling," Putin said, answering reporters’ questions on Friday.

The president recalled that "there are certain statutory rights to protect citizens as they would like to do." "It is possible to appeal to a higher authority. Mr. Yashin's lawyers surely know how they should proceed," the head of state added.

The question of Yashin's sentence was raised at the press conference by Kommersant journalist Andrey Kolesnikov. "Who is he?" Putin interrupted the journalist. "A blogger," Kolesnikov replied, and asked if the president thought that a sentence of 8.5 years in prison for Yashin's words was a "brutal sentence." In response, Putin remarked that "if it seems harsh [to people], they should cross themselves".