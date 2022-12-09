Tourist traffic from Russia to Europe decline to thousands of people — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. The flow of Russian tourists to Europe declined in this year to "thousands of people," Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told TASS at the Travel Hub forum.

"It is present but it is very small. I would say it amounts to some thousands of people, not dozens of thousands," Lomidze said, answering a question about the figure of tourism traffic decline in the European destination.

The decrease stood at about 95%, "either compared to 2021 or to 2019," the expert said. Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom are among countries with the preserved small tourist traffic from Russia in the current geopolitical conditions.