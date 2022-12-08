Cash, gold, weapons seized from extremists plotting coup in Germany — Der Spiegel

BERLIN, December 8./TASS/. German police officers found 130,000 euros in cash, gold and silver jewelry, as well firearms and edged weapons during searches at the places of residence of right-wing extremists plotting a coup in Germany, Der Spiegel magazine wrote on its website on Thursday.

During the search, police officers seized, in particular, pistols, sabers, knives, stun guns, military helmets and night vision equipment among other things. Until the very last moment, the plotters continued attempts to recruit more and more law enforcement and military officials, the magazine said. The most recent meeting with the neophytes was in northern Germany on November 10, the article said.

On Wednesday, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that a plot to overthrow the country’s government had been foiled. As part of a large-scale operation involving about 3,000 policemen, Germany’s special services detained 25 out of more than 50 people suspected of plotting a coup.

During the operation, Germany’s biggest ever, searches were conducted in more than 130 houses and apartments across 11 out of the country’s 16 federal states. The terrorist cell proved to be a large network and included a descendant of Prussian princes, a politician, senior military officers, and the Defense Ministry’s special troops. The plotters had set up a government-like council and had a military wing. Besides, they actively recruited supporters from among the army and the police.

The members of the cell allegedly planned an assault on the country’s parliament (Bundestag) using a small armed group.

Many among those who plotted a coup refer to themselves as Reichsbuerger or Reich Citizens. This movement was born in Germany in the 1980s. Its supporters, usually of the older generation, still believe that Germany exists within the borders of 1937. They don’t recognize the acting government and believe that like in the post-war years, Germany is occupied by the Allies.