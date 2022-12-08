Former prisoner exchangee thanks Russian authorities for Victor Bout’s return

TASS, December 8. Former pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in the US and exchanged this April for US citizen Trevor Reed, thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry and the president for returning Victor Bout to Russia. He revealed that he was very happy about Bout's exchange.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian Viktor Bout, who was serving a prison sentence in the United States on charges of arms trafficking, was returning to Russia as a result of an agreement with the US to exchange him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in Russia of drug smuggling.

"[My reaction is] very positive, [I am] very happy. Very happy for him, thanks a lot to our authorities, our Foreign Ministry, our security forces, and our president for continuing the line 'we don't abandon our own,' for bringing him back to his homeland. I am very glad he will see his family soon," Yaroshenko said.

He added that in his opinion, Bout was convicted illegally.

"I am very glad that our state in general returns compatriots, no matter where they are from: from America, from Ukraine, captured DPR and LPR citizens," Yaroshenko noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported on April 27 that Yaroshenko was swapped for US citizen Trevor Reed. The Russian national was arrested on May 28, 2010 in Liberia. US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers alleged that the pilot had been caught with the criminal intent of transporting a large shipment of cocaine. He was later whisked off to the United States, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison on September 7, 2011. Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty and condemned his arrest as a set-up and insisted that he was framed.