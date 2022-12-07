Acting DPR head announces plans to turn Mariupol port into cargo hub

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. There are plans to turn the port of Mariupol into a cargo hub, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"There are plans to fully use it as a cargo hub. The port may start operating at its full capacity after all issues related to the implementation of Russian laws are resolved. It is a complicated stage but we will overcome it," he pointed out.

Mariupol is not only the largest city on the coast of the Sea of Azov, it is also a key metallurgical center in Donbass and a major seaport. The Battle of Mariupol began on February 25. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on April 21 that the allied forces of the Russian army and militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic had liberated the city. On July 27, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the launch of a regular ferry service between Yeisk and Mariupol for the delivery of goods necessary for the restoration of infrastructure facilities in Donbass.