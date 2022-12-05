Most Russians approve of their kids joining volunteer programs, poll shows

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Most Russians (76%) would like their children or grandchildren to take part in volunteer activities, according to a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center ahead of International Volunteer Day.

"Russians are mostly inclined to support the younger generation’s involvement in volunteer activities as 76% of those surveyed said that they would like their children or grandchildren to become volunteers. One in four respondents (23%) said it with complete confidence. This figure did not change much over the three past years (25% in 2019). As many as 15% of Russians don’t see their kids as volunteers," the pollster pointed out.

According to the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center, two-thirds of Russians (67%) are to some extent aware of volunteers’ activities in their home regions, which marks a seven percent rise from three years before. All in all, most Russians highlight an increase in volunteer activities with 70% of those polled saying that more people are part of the volunteer movement today than 10-15 years ago.

"Volunteer activities have become a way to ensure self-realization and involvement in the positive changes in society and efforts to provide material and moral support to those in need in recent years, amid the pandemic and our country’s special military operation," the pollster’s boss explained.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted on November 27, 2022. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at a 95% confidence level.