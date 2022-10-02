No decision made on future status of Ukrainian language in LPR yet — envoy

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The decision on the future status of the Ukrainian language in Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has not been made yet, LPR Ambassador to Russia told TASS Sunday.

"There is no definitive answer to this question yet. It will depend on further decision of the [LPR People’s] Council. Right now, only the Russian language is considered a national language here," he said, answering a question.

According to the accession treaty, cited to on the Russian Constitutional Court website, LPR will retain its status as a republic, with Russian language being the national language there. Meanwhile, the document points out that Russia guarantees all peoples living in Donbass "a right for preservation of their native language and establishment of conditions for learning and development."

Earlier, LPR Minister of education and culture Ivan Kusov said that LPR schoolchildren will be able to study Ukrainian during optional lessons. Later, Russian First Deputy Minister of Education Alexander Bugayev told TASS that a textbook on classical Ukrainian may appear in the four new regions before the end of this year.