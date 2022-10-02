St. Petersburg reports 1,861 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, increased by 1,861 in the past 24 hours compared with 1,864 on the previous day, according to the information posted on Sunday on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide.

The total number of cases registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,760,201.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,893 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours to 1,701,536, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added 17 to 35,282.