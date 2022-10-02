Moscow Region reports 855 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 855 in the Moscow Region in 24 hours compared with 948 on the previous day, according to the information posted on Sunday on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide.

The total number of cases registered in the region since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,107,806.

The number of recoveries increased by 1,381 in the Moscow Region in the reporting period to 1,080,922, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added four, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,359, according to the website.