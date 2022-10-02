Moscow reports 2,205 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow added 2,205 in the past 24 hours compared with 2,221 on the previous day, according to the information posted on Sunday on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide.

The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 3,199,974.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 26 in the past 24 hours in the city compared with 24 on the previous day, to 46,082, while the number of recoveries increased by 2,250 during the day to 2,995,435.