MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Kherson Region, extended his gratitude on Friday to the people of Russia and local residents after signing an agreement on the region’s joining the territory of the Russian Federation.

"My dear friends, thank you for supporting us!" Saldo said. "Our people and our compatriots’ supported the idea of the Kherson Region joining the Russian Federation in the referendum. Thank you all for this! Together we will win!"

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia as separate constituent members.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. In his speech at the signing ceremony, Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.