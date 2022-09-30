Canada sanctions 35 representatives of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions

OTTAWA, September 30. /TASS/. Canadian authorities included 35 representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on the sanctions lists. This is stated in a statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly published on the website of the Canadian government.

"Canada is imposing measures on <…>35 Russia-backed senior officials in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia," she said.

Joly specified that the sanctions are introduced following the referendums held in these regions.

The lists, in particular, includes head of the government of the Kherson region Sergey Eliseev, Deputy Chairman of the government of this region for domestic policy Vladimir Bespalov and Minister of Education of the region Mikhail Rodikov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Policy of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Vasily Noskov, Minister of Industry and Trade (LPR)Timur Samatov, Deputy Head of the Civil-Military Administration of the Zaporozhye Region Viktor Emelianenko, Minister of Coal and Energy of the Donestk People’s Republic Andrey Chertkov.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. In his speech at the signing ceremony, Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.