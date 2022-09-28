Quarantine center construction at Yazhou agricultural park in Hainan nears completion

SUNY, Sept. 28. /TASS/. The Yazhou Agricultural Park in Sanya city (Hainan province, South China) has almost completed the construction of the first stage of the quarantine center being deployed there. This was announced by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to its data, 79% of the necessary infrastructure has been built so far. The project involves the creation of a quarantine center for flora and fauna, an isolated plant nursery, water treatment and other facilities.

As the newspaper notes, construction work resumed on September 12. The construction company has ensured strict anti-epidemic measures: shipments are disinfected during delivery, and the personnel involved at the site do not come into contact with drivers and passengers arriving at the site.

In August there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in the province of Hainan. Since August 1, the total number of cases in the region exceeded 20,700 people, another 12,100 were asymptomatic.

The Yazhou Agricultural Science and Technology Cluster was established in 2019. Its total area is about 70 square kilometers. The agricultural park includes the Nanfan Scientific and Research Breeding Base: so far, scientists have been able to breed more than 20 thousand new crop varieties there, which is about 70% of China's national rate.