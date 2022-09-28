Hordes leaving Russia widely disliked, but there is no reason to stop them — head

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. There are no legal grounds to stop citizens from leaving Russia, although "crowds of those leaving" are disapproved of by most, Valery Fadeev, head of the Russian Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Wednesday.

Commenting on the reports that men are being stopped and checked at border checkpoints, Fadeev assumed that it may be done to hand over a summons.

"Well, how can a summons be served, as each summons is personal? I am not sure that it is done in accordance with law. Of course, many people do not like it, those crowds of people who are trying to cross into neighboring countries, but I can see no legal limitations on such departures. Since the law allows people to leave, then they have the right to do so," Fadeev said.