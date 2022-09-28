Azov militants exchanged for Russian soldiers must be brought to justice — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Militants who were members of terrorist organizations and committed crimes will be brought to justice, regardless of which country they are in, Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament), said on Wednesday.

Volodin added that this includes fighters of the Ukrainian National Guard units (Azov regiment), who were exchanged for Russian servicemen.

"If an individual has committed a crime, if he has been a member of an organization that is designated as a terrorist one in accordance with our country’s legislation, he will be held accountable under any circumstances. No matter what country he is in, even if he was exchanged," Volodin said.

"[Russian] soldiers were rescued - well done! They had to be exchanged for Azov fighters, which means that Azov members must be extradited from the territory of another state, so that they are still held accountable," he stressed.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that as part of the prisoner exchange, Kiev released 55 troops from allied forces, including four privates from the DPR and a corporal from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Moreover, Kiev handed over Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk. Kiev was returned 215 people, including members of Ukrainian nationalist battalions.