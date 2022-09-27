LPR says activity of Ukrainian forces at frontline is reaction to referendum ballot count

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Ivan Filiponenko, a spokesman for the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, has said the flurry of activity by Ukrainian forces at the frontline is a reaction to the ballot count for the referendum for the LPR to unite with Russia.

"We are seeing an increased amount of shelling," he said. "There’s a flurry of enemy activity along the entire frontline."

"We view that as nothing else but a reaction of the Ukrainian army to the fact that a ballot count is taking place for the referendum," the spokesman went on to say. "The picture we are getting is that civilians, including those from the liberated territories (the areas that were liberated during the special military operation - TASS), don’t want to be with Ukraine."