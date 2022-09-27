State Duma’s committee does not consider capital punishment for any crime

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. First deputy chairperson of the State Duma’s committee on statehood and legislation, Irina Pankina, has told TASS that the death penalty cannot be considered as a possible punishment for any crime.

"Our position [of the committee - TASS] is unchanged. We have repeatedly stated that the death penalty is not currently considered as a possible type of punishment for any crime. There are a number of legitimate and objective reasons for this," Pankina said on Tuesday.

She recalled that Russia’s Criminal Code contained a wide range of punishments - up to life imprisonment, which is "an equally bleak prospect for especially dangerous criminals."

"As for such crimes against children, a comprehensive approach is needed here. Preventive measures are also of great importance," Pankina said.

The head of the Federation Council’s committee on constitutional legislation and statehood, Andrey Klishas, told TASS earlier that the issue of the death penalty had been resolved by the Constitutional Court and under the current Constitution it was impossible.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, Konstantin Zatulin, suggested instructing the relevant committees, the State Duma’s Council and the speaker of the lower house to hold consultations with Russia’s president and government on restoring the death penalty for the organizers and perpetrators of terrorist attacks against children and youth. Zatulin’s proposal followed Monday morning’s shooting incident at a school in Izhevsk that left 17 dead and 20 others injured.