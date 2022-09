IZHEVSK, September 27. /TASS/. The Izhevsk school shooter was a follower of the "Columbine" ideology (movement outlawed in Russia), and spent a lot of time playing aggressive video games, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters Tuesday.

"The initial examination of his data storage devices suggests that he was a follower to the ‘Columbine’ ideology," Petrenko said. "He also spent a lot of time in his computer, playing aggressive video games."