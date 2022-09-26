Untried prisoners in Kherson detention facility vote on accession referendum

KHERSON, September 26. /TASS/. People under investigation, held in the Kherson detention facility, were able to cast their vote during the referendum on Kherson Region’s accession to Russia.

According to a TASS reporter, an election commission with ballots and a voting bin arrived at the detention facility. A room was allocated in order to deploy a mobile voting station.

"There were no problems, the people wanted to vote and they waited for the referendum. They expressed their will voluntarily. The outcome will show if they voted for or against," a detention facility representative told reporters.

He noted that there are currently 294 detainees in the facility, all of them Ukrainian citizens. Their charges are various, including theft, robbery and murder.

"Everyone was provided an opportunity. Those who want to, will vote," the representative said.