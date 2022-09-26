Sanya adopted number of measures to recover from COVID-19 outbreak

HAIKOU /China/, September 26. /TASS/. The city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan province has adopted several important measures to speed up economic recovery after the recent coronavirus outbreak on the island. According to China News Service, the authorities have allocated subsidies, utilized funds from special funds and organized actions to stimulate the development of the service sector.

According to Sanya's executive vice-mayor Sheng Yongjun, the city government is addressing the problems in accordance with the orders of the State Council of China and is making efforts based on several provincial-level government programs aimed at mitigating the negative effects of the pandemic and restoring sustainable economic growth.

The authorities have allocated funds from the budget to reduce the cost of electricity, water and gas supply to local companies. Commercial organizations in Sanya were given subsidies to save jobs of up to 200,000 yuan (about $28,000) per enterprise.

The city government has also used special funds of more than 5 billion yuan (about $715 million) to stimulate economic development. Sanya administration has started giving bonuses of up to 500 thousand yuan (over $70,000) to social enterprises that promote investment in construction and investment projects. Retail chains and catering organizations, the government began to allocate incentive funding for the recovery of up to 5 million yuan (about $710,000).

In early August, there was a coronavirus outbreak in Hainan, with Sanya as one of the epicenters. To combat the spread of infection, the country's central government sent thousands of qualified specialists to the island, who, together with local medics, were able to end the local epidemic in about four weeks. The harsh anti-COVID measures had a negative impact on the service sector, especially consumer tourism, restaurant and hotel business.

Sanya is one of the key centers of economic development of Hainan, with a significant part of its income provided by the service sector. The island's administration plans to turn the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure, which will house the headquarters of major Chinese and foreign companies. This large population center, also known worldwide as a first-class resort, is transforming itself year after year, attracting the attention of more and more investors.