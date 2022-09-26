World’s weekly COVID-19 death toll below 10,000 for first time since June — TASS estimates

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The world’s coronavirus cases were below three mln over the past week for the first time since late May, with the number reaching 2.9 mln, according to TASS estimates.

The world’s weekly coronavirus death toll was below 10,000 for the first time since late June.

Global coronavirus cases are declining for the ninth week in a row. However, cases are on the rise in a number of European countries. In particular, France keeps recording about 40,000 new daily cases, while Germany’s daily cases stand at about 50,000.

Russia’s daily coronavirus cases have started to decline after a 12-week increase. The national anti-coronavirus crisis center reported over 353,000 cases in the past seven days. The number of new cases has also been declining in many Asian countries.

The world’s coronavirus fatalities dropped by 12% in the past seven days compared to the week before. The US accounts for the majority of deaths (1,800), followed by Russia (700) and Japan (600).