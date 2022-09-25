Russia registers 46,758 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 95 deaths, says crisis center

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 46,758 in the past 24 hours, whereas coronavirus-related deaths rose by 95, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

On the previous day 51,269 coronavirus cases and 111 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 20,792,921 and 386,757, respectively.

The number of recoveries increased by 45,908 in 24 hours compared with 58,412 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,756,507.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 1,936, down by 45.1% compared with the previous day. On the previous day 3,528 coronavirus patients were taken to hospital.

Moscow's cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,409 in the past 24 hours compared with 4,101 on the previous day, according to the information posted on Sunday on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide. The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 3,180,423.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 29 in the past 24 hours in the city compared with 31 on the previous day, to 45,893, while the number of recoveries increased by 4,038 during the day to 2,961,674.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,306 in the Moscow Region in 24 hours compared with 1,655 on the previous day. The total number of cases registered in the region since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,101,105.

The number of recoveries increased by 673 in the Moscow Region in the reporting period to 1,068,815, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added eight, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,347, according to the website.

St. Petersburg

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, increased by 3,314 in the past 24 hours compared with 3,787 on the previous day. The total number of cases registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,746,536.

The number of recoveries rose by 2,872 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours to 1,680,778, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added 16 to 35,167.