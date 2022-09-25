More than 30 forest fires extinguished in Russia in 24 hours – agency

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. More than 30 forest fires on an area of 175 hectares were extinguished in 11 regions of Russia per day, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Sunday.

"During a day in 11 regions of Russia, forest services and involved persons extinguished 31 forest fires on an area of 175 hectares. Forest fires were eliminated in Irkutsk, Kurgan, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk regions, Krasnoyarsk, Perm territories, the Republics of Bashkortostan, Tyva and Buryatia," the statement says.

More than 1,000 people, 211 pieces of equipment, including aircraft, were involved in the fire fighting.