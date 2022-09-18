Coronavirus strains change every eight months, says jab developer

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The change of the circulating coronavirus strains is faster than those of the flu strains, approximately every eight months, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS on Sunday.

"We have been living [in pandemic conditions] for two-and-a-half years, during which the strain has changed three times. And it's going to be like this further on, about once every eight months. The change of the circulating coronavirus strains comes a little faster than in the case of influenza," he said.