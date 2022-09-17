Taiwan excludes Russia from visa-free program — news agency

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, September 17. /TASS/. Taiwanese authorities have excluded Russia from its special visa-free program introduced on a trial basis in 2018, the island’s central news agency reported on Friday night citing the Foreign Ministry.

It was specified that the visa-free entry for Russian citizens expired on July 31 and has not been renewed. However, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic it has not been implemented due to entry restrictions.

Taiwan has suspended visa-free privileges for all foreigners since March 2020 amid the spread of the coronavirus infection. On September 12, the island resumed the visa-free entry program for the residents of a number of countries, including the US, Australia and the EU, provided they undergo a three-day quarantine.

Earlier, the Taiwanese authorities condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and joined Western sanctions against Moscow. Russian authorities included Taiwan in the list of unfriendly foreign states and territories.