Over 60 civilians from Russia remain detained in Ukraine, says human rights official

KHABAROVSK, September 14. /TASS/. More than 60 Russian nonmilitary persons remain detained on Ukrainian territory, with the Russian government actively involved in efforts to liberate them, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said at an expanded meeting of the coordination council of ombudspersons in the Far Eastern Federal District.

"We managed to solve the issue of liberation and return of all long-haul truckers from Ukrainian territory, the issue was solved through holding a direct dialogue with the Ukrainian government. <…> With [the help of] our Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry those people returned. Civil employees that appeared to be hostages, Rosatom employees returned, all women from civil vessels that are in Izmail today, returned <…> but 65 people are still detained. We are working in this direction," she said.

New requests related to social support of families of the military emerge now, Moskalkova noted, adding that there are major efficient programs in the Khabarovsk Region that support the families of the military participating in the special operation.