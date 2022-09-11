Russian deputy foreign minister, UN commissioner discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi have discussed the humanitarian situation in the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics and Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement of Saturday.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues, including the current humanitarian situation in the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics and in Ukraine," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the progress of the process of returning Syrian refugees to their places of residence.

In addition, Vershinin in Geneva on Friday discussed the provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR with Ramesh Rajasingham, director of the Coordination Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. "The importance of depoliticizing humanitarian efforts and effectively implementing relevant UN initiatives, including in the context of ensuring global food security, was noted," the statement said.