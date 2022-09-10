Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to be held on September 19 — Buckingham Palace

LONDON, September 10. /TASS/. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday, September 19, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September at 1100hrs BST," the statement says.

The day of her funeral will be a bank holiday. Before the funeral, "The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects."

The Queen’s body is at Balmoral in Scotland, where she passed away. Every year, she travelled to Balmoral for August and the first weeks of September.

The UK is in a period of national mourning set to last for 10 days.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after reigning for 70 years and seven months. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.