Terrorist cell providing finance for Islamic State quashed in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Several members of a terrorist cell that provided finance for the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) have been detained in the Moscow Region, the press service of the FSB’s Moscow and the Moscow Region office told TASS on Thursday.

"As a result of detective measures criminal activities by a covert inter-regional terrorist cell have been quashed. The cell’s members had financed the international terrorist organization Islamic State. The wrongdoers were detained," the FSB said.

The cell’s members - all citizens of Russia - transferred more than 100 thousand rubles from bank cards to an identified organizer of the scheme of funding the Islamic State. The man is on the international wanted list for committing especially serious crimes, including terrorism-related ones. Based on the materials provided by the FSB, the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings against the detainees over assistance to terrorist activities.