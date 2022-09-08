Russia records 50,618 daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 50,618 over the past day to 19,908,189, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

A day earlier, 47,958 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,611 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 53 regions, while in 28 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 4,086 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,896 over the past day versus 8,400 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,077,829, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,249 over the past day versus 3,172 a day earlier, reaching 1,683,199.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 50,293 over the past day, reaching 18,926,609, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, some 52,611 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 93 over the past day, reaching 385,069, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 94 COVID-19 deaths were registered.