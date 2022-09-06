Russia’s withdrawal from World Tourism Organization was a reasonable step, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Tourism should be outside politics but Russia’s withdrawal from the World Tourism Organization was a reasonable step, President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the meeting of State Tourism Council board on Tuesday.

"The priority is strengthening Russia's position in tourism sector on the international arena. You know, we left the World Tourism Organization, this was a reasonable step. But we are convinced that tourism should be out of politics, and we understand what a huge role it plays in building partnership and mutual understanding between countries and peoples," the head of state said.

He also asked the government to "study the topic of creating interstate tourism organizations."

"We have enough partners. Many of them have motivation to work with Russia," Putin said.