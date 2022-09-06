Official says Western countries undermine international information space

TASHKENT, September 6. /TASS/. Western countries continue to undermine international information space and provoke dangerous conflicts, Andrey Krutskikh, Russia's special presidential representative for international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, said on Tuesday.

"Today we are going through a turbulent and very tumultuous times, Western countries continue to subvert the international information space and provoke dangerous conflicts," Krutskikh said in an online speech at the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) scientific-expert forum on cybersecurity in Tashkent.

He noted that "many of them [conflicts] take place in the zone of SCO activities, which ratchets up the game of threats."

According to Krutskikh, information and communication technologies are now being weaponized for political confrontation, which can provoke a real confrontation.

"Under these conditions, it is more important than ever to unite and conduct a coordinated policy of our countries to promote the responsible use of information and communication technologies in the world, the adoption of confidence-building measures in the information space and effective countermeasures against the illegal and malicious use of these advanced technologies," Krutskikh emphasized.

He also noted that the SCO member states are reaching a new level of interaction in the field of international cybersecurity. "This will be facilitated by member states' advanced initiatives focused on practical substantive interaction on a whole range of cybersecurity issues," Krutskikh concluded.