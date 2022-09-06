Kremlin spokesman sees Russians rallying around president in 2022

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that he couldn’t see any polarization among Russians, who, on the contrary, have rallied around the head of state.

The president’s press secretary disagreed with those who say opinions in the country were currently polarized. "Various views always exist and clash in society. Therefore, I wouldn’t say there is some specific polarization [underway] now. Quite the contrary, I’d say 2022 is the year when our society has united," he said in an interview with the RBC television channel on Tuesday.

The unprecedented events and the tectonic shifts taking place around Russia - in the rest of the world and on the European continent - "have resulted in quite a consolidation of [Russian] people around [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Peskov said, adding that the process was indisputable.

There have always been people who do not support the president, but they have been in the minority, the Kremlin spokesman added. "There are those who voice some alternative views while not violating any laws, and there have been discussions with them. And there are others who violate laws and get prosecuted. That is, quite normal developments have been occurring," he told RBC TV.

Peskov also described as quite understandable the overwrought emotions amid what he said were "tough developments" since early this year.