Russia sells over 19 mln doses of flu vaccines to Latin America — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said that Russia sold 19.5 mln doses of flu vaccines to five Latin American countries.

"As of September, we sold 19.5 mln doses of vaccines against flu to five Latin American countries," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

