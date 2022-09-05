COVID-19 mortality rate may double in Russia — expert

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Russia surged threefold in August and may double further in the near future, Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"The coronavirus fatality rate increased threefold over the month - from about 30 individuals per day to 90. However, it may further surge twofold soon," the expert said.

According to TASS calculations, about 90,000 individuals died from the coronavirus globally in August, which is approximately 40% higher year-on-year and corresponds to the March 2022 level.