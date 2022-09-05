Key task is to create comfortable conditions for sport — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The key task is to create as comfortable conditions as possible for Russians to go in for sport, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I believe the economy and health are closely intertwined and the Forum therefore has a rich sports program. We see the main task as creating as comfortable conditions as possible for citizens of the country to go in for sport and show the example to friendly states how to build the sport into the economy, the daily life of our people. Events to take place here [at the Forum - TASS] symbolize the state sports policy. I believe we show that we pay much attention to forming the healthy lifestyle and this is the basis for the stable development of the society," the Minister said.

Vladivostok will see a 5-km race on Tuesday. The event will be dedicated to support of the Amur tiger - the symbol of Vladivostok. Proceeds will be spent for charity.

