Court rescinds media license of long-time liberal leaning paper after watchdog’s suit

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court satisfied a lawsuit by the Federal Service for Supervision in Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) and revoked Novaya Gazeta’s license, the court told TASS Monday.

"The court satisfied the administrative lawsuit by Roskomnadzor on rescinding Novaya Gazeta’s registration license," a court representative said.

The lawsuit was filed after the publication failed to provide its charter within the legally-set timeframe.

Novaya Gazeta’s Moscow edition stopped its publications after the second written warning, issued by the watchdog on March 28. The warning was issued after the newspaper published an article on its website mentioning an organization deemed a foreign agent in Russia without the corresponding disclaimer. The newspaper received the first such warning on March 22.