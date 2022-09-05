Russia records 41,690 daily COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 41,690 over the past day to 19,771,113, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 48,042 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,830 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 18.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 45 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 2,239 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,006 over the past day versus 4,425 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,057,617, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,997 over the past day versus 3,018 a day earlier, reaching 1,673,764.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 30,703 over the past day, reaching 18,777,401, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, some 35,732 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 76 over the past day, reaching 384,787, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 87 COVID-19 deaths were registered.