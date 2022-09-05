Russian sanitary watchdog supplies roughly 6,000 monkeypox tests to APEC countries

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has given countries from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group about 6,000 tests for detecting monekeypox, watchdog head Anna Popova said on Monday in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yes, we shared monkeypox tests, they are far from being everywhere, but they are needed. And that's why we handed them over. If we’re talking about APEC countries, we’ve given probably about 6,000 and are ready to give more, if necessary," she specified.

Popova noted that for several years, the Far Eastern Federal University has been operating as an international training center on biological safety. "We teach [people] our methods, and more than 100 people have already been trained. These are solely from the countries of the region," the Russian sanitary watchdog head stressed.

