Kremlin Spokesman unaware whether Putin got revaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin received a new jab against coronavirus.

"I still do not have information on Putin’s revaccination," he said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Russian leader was revaccinated against coronavirus with the Sputnik Light vaccine in November 2021. The following day, he also tested a nasal spray against COVID-19. Putin was inoculated with the two-component Sputnik V jab in the spring of 2021.