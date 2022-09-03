Mikhail Gorbachev to be laid to rest in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Soviet Union’s first and only president Mikhail Gorbachev, who died aged 91 on Tuesday, will be laid to rest in Moscow on Saturday.

The lying-in-state ceremony for Gorbachev will begin at 10:00 Moscow time in the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow. Later, the politician will be buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Gorbachev's funeral would have elements of a state funeral, including an honor guard and a farewell. He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work schedule "unfortunately did not allow" him to take part in the general farewell ceremony scheduled for September 3. Putin bid farewell to the first president of the USSR at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital on Thursday.

Pavel Palazhchenko, Gorbachev’s chief English interpreter and the head of the Gorbachev Foundation’s department of international ties and media contacts, said access to the funeral ceremony will be open to everyone. The ceremony was organized by the Russian president’s protocol service. According to Palazhchenko, Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife Raisa.

Reuters said on Friday citing a US State Department spokesman US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan would attend the funeral. The embassies of France and Germany are also planning to send their representatives to the ceremony.

Gorbachev’s biography

Gorbachev was born on March 2, 1931 in the village of Privolnoye, now the territory of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region, to a peasant family. After his graduation from the law school of Moscow State University in 1955, Gorbachev held a number of posts in the Young Communist League (Komsomol) and party organizations in Stavropol, rising to the position of first secretary of the regional party committee in 1970.

Gorbachev became a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party in 1971 and was appointed a party secretary of agriculture in 1978. In 1980 he was promoted to a full member of the Politburo, the highest decision-making authority in the Communist Party. After the death of Konstantin Chernenko, the general secretary of the Communist Party, Gorbachev, the youngest member of the Politburo, was elected as his successor in March 1985.

When Gorbachev became the Soviet leader, he launched perestroika ("restructuring") and pushed through economic and political reforms, including privatization of state-owned property and legalization of individual enterprise. In 1986 Gorbachev introduced the policy of glasnost (openness) aimed at reducing censorship and bringing freedom of expression to the media.

In 1990 Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations.

As the Communist Party was losing power and prestige, Gorbachev created the new legislature, the Congress of People’s Deputies, which elected him first president of the USSR on March 15, 1990.

In the late 1980s economic problems in the Soviet Union became more serious and calls for independence of the USSR constituent republics began to increase. In order to stop the country’s collapse, Gorbachev proposed signing a new union treaty that would have turned the USSR into a federation of independent republics with a common president, foreign policy and military.

In August 1991 a group of Communist Party hardliners staged a coup to seize the control of the country from Gorbachev and disrupt the signing of the new treaty. After the coup failed, Gorbachev resumed his duties, but his position was been irretrievably weakened.

On December 8, 1991 the leaders of the RSFSR, Ukraine and Belarus, Boris Yeltsin, Leonid Kravchuk and Stanislav Shushkevich met in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park in Belarus to sign an agreement to establish a Commonwealth of Independent States.

On December 25, 1991, Gorbachev stepped down as president of the Soviet Union, which ceased to exist that same day.

Out of office, Gorbachev established his International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies, or "Gorbachev Foundation" in 1992. He remained active in public life and published several dozen books.