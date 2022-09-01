People of Donbass see themselves as part of joint cultural space with Russia — Putin

KALININGRAD, September 1. /TASS/. Residents of Donbass consider themselves part of the humanitarian, cultural and language space shared with Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at an open discussion ‘Talking of What Matters’ in Kaliningrad.

"People who live there (in Donbass - TASS) view themselves as part of our joint humanitarian, cultural and linguistic [space] - as you speak Russian and it is a mother tongue for you - as part of this space," the Russian president said addressing a schoolgirl from the city of Makeyevka, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

When asked by the schoolgirl about the extension of the University Shifts program and travelling to St. Petersburg, Putin pointed out that Russia would proceed with the program.

"Having found yourselves in a predicament over the past eight years, you have the right and must have the opportunity to come in contact with this - in the highest and good sense of this word - Russian world by making such trips and gaining such practice," the president added.

The University Shifts pilot project developed by the Education Ministry and the Science and Higher Education Ministry for children and teenagers from Donbass was launched on June 6 at Russia’s leading universities. The program involves excursions, visits to museums, theaters, monuments of cultural and historic value, which are located next to universities, and educational lectures on the history of Russia and the cultural history of its peoples.