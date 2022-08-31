Russia’s TASS news agency celebrates 118th anniversary

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s TASS news agency turned 118 on Wednesday. News office opening at the International Space Station (ISS), flagship website update and more than one hundred various awards received became key events of another year of operations.

TASS to date is the only mass media in the world with its representative office at ISS. More than 300 reports from the space have already reached the audience.

"Our reporters have to work now in a challenging geopolitical situation, striving to show the comprehensive picture of developments. Furthermore, TASS managed to expand its information presence in a number of regions of the globe critical for our country and even outside our planet, having opened the news office at ISS," TASS Director-General Sergey Mikhailov said.