Fakes about Russian elections targeting foreign audience — expert

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russians no longer believe fakes about elections and that is why information attacks are now targeting Western civil society, a Russian expert said on Tuesday.

"Russian society doesn’t believe these manipulations and now we see that those involved in information attacks are now targeting not Russian citizens, but basically Western civil society, Western journalists," Maxim Grigoryev, chairman of the coordination council on control over voting under the Russian Public Chamber, said during the presentation of the report "Manipulation of Information Agenda Ahead of the Single Voting Day."

According to the report, issued by the association Independent Public Monitoring, information attacks on Russian elections in the current electoral cycle are oriented to foreign audience, for the first time. "English-language expert communities are being formed in digital media to convey the false and twisted fact to foreign audience," the report says.

In September 2022, Russia will see the elections of 15 top officials in the regions (14 direct elections and by voting in parliament in Adygea), members of six legislative assemblies, 12 councils of people’s deputies in the administrative centers of Russia’s constituent territories, and also members of local governing bodies.