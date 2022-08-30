Experts forecast growing information attacks on Russia’s election system

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Information attacks on Russia’s election system will grow as the single voting day draws near, and then later, after the election returns have been made public, a group of experts from the association Independent Public Monitoring said in a report entitled Information Agenda Manipulations on the Eve of the Single Voting Day.

"Although several information attacks to discredit the elections have already bogged down, failing to be developed in negative media lines, there are no grounds for complacency. The report’s authors foresee a further increase in information pressure on Russian voters and the election system as a whole on the eve of the voting day and after the election returns have been released," says the report presented at Russia’s Civic Chamber on Tuesday.

The report says that "despite the maximum openness of the Russian election system, its constant development and opportunities for wide monitoring by the public at large and political parties, the agents and masterminds of the ‘delegitimization industry’ will be forming a false impression of the election process’ non-transparency, falsification of results and persecution of ‘undesirable’ candidates." At the same time, researchers believe that the stability of the Russian electoral system, constructive activities by political parties and candidates, and the robust institution of public monitoring and control will guarantee effective counteraction to information attacks.

In September 2022, Russia will see the elections of 15 top officials in the regions (14 direct elections and by voting in parliament in Adygea), members of six legislative assemblies, 12 councils of people’s deputies in the administrative centers of Russia’s constituent territories, and also members of local governing bodies.