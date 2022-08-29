No guarantees for Russian cultural valuables in Europe — special envoy

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. It is impossible to speak at present about the interstate cultural exchange with Europeans because there are no guarantees in Europe for protection of Russian cultural valuables, special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said at the press conference in TASS on Monday.

"We regrettably see developments in European ministries of culture, which ban their subordinate institutions from communicating with Russian cultural establishments," the special envoy said. "We cannot talk now about interstate exchanges with Europeans. There are no guarantees to protect our valuables in Europe - in Europe and in the US. Nevertheless, communication will continue at the level of specific and particular cases and projects," Shvydkoy said.

Whatever developments in the political life are, if human and partnering long-term relations exist, they cannot be undone, Shvydkoy noted. The understanding that the art is eternal is driving all people dealing with promotion of the Russian culture in recent conditions, he added.